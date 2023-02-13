Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Fire at textile firm office in Noida, no casualty reported

Fire at textile firm office in Noida, no casualty reported

noida news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 10:58 PM IST

The blaze was reported around 5.50 pm and doused in the next two hours, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

Representational image.
PTI |

A fire broke out at a textile exporting firm's office here Monday evening, officials said, adding no casualty was reported in the incident

The blaze was reported around 5.50 pm and doused in the next two hours, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

"The firm's office is located in Sector 60. After getting information about fire, our teams immediately rushed to the site. In total, 12 water tenders were at the spot which controlled the fire," Choubey said.

The exact cause of the fire and damage to property were being ascertained, the officer said, noting that the fire safety equipment at the site was found working fine.

Later, Choubey announced a reward of 5,000 from his salary for the firefighters engaged in the job.

"It was a major fire and an arduous task for our team to douse it. Although no one was trapped in the building, bringing this type of fire under control in two hours is a commendable effort," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
noida
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP