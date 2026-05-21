Fire breaks out at a high-rise in Greater Noida

Noida: A fire broke out at a 9th-floor flat in a high-rise following a short circuit in a fridge in Greater Noida’s Dankaur on Wednesday afternoon, said fire officials, adding that no casualties were reported.

On Wednesday at 4.53 pm, the fire control room was alerted by a local resident that a fire had broken out at the Supertech Upcountry society in Greater Noida’s Dankaur,” said Jitendra Kumar, fire officer, Ecotech-1. (HT Photo)

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“On Wednesday at 4.53 pm, the fire control room was alerted by a local resident that a fire had broken out at the Supertech Upcountry society in Greater Noida’s Dankaur,” said Jitendra Kumar, fire officer, Ecotech-1.

“Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, by the time we reached, the fire had already been contained by the society’s security guard using the firefighting system installed in the high-rise,” he added.

Fire officials said an investigation revealed that a short-circuit occurred in a fridge installed close to the balcony. “As the fridge caught fire, the washing machine placed adjacent to it also caught fire,” said fire officer Kumar.

According to fire officials, foreign national students studying at a private university in Knowledge Park were residing there. “As the fire broke out, the students left the flat and no injuries were reported,” the official added.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out at a footwear and garment shop in Greater Noida’s Jewar on Wednesday morning. “Around 6 am, we were informed that a fire had broken out at a two-storey footwear shop in Jewar. The fire erupted on the ground floor and later engulfed the second floor, where the garment shop was located,” said fire officer Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out at a footwear and garment shop in Greater Noida’s Jewar on Wednesday morning. “Around 6 am, we were informed that a fire had broken out at a two-storey footwear shop in Jewar. The fire erupted on the ground floor and later engulfed the second floor, where the garment shop was located,” said fire officer Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Three fire tenders, after one-and-a-half hours of effort, completely extinguished the fire. Prima facie, it was suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Three fire tenders, after one-and-a-half hours of effort, completely extinguished the fire. Prima facie, it was suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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