Fire breaks out at Noida call centre, no one hurt

Noida: Five people were rescued by the Gautam Budh Nagar fire department personnel on Friday morning after a fire broke out at a call centre in Sector 3. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused after three hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fire safety officials received a call about the incident at 7:43am. “The fire had broken out on the second floor of a call centre in Sector 3. A total of four fire tenders were pressed into action— three from Phase 1 fire station and one from Sector 58 fire station,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Fire officials said that at the time of the incident, there were 20 employees working inside the building.

“While 15 people managed to escape when the fire started, five were trapped on the second floor as the fire had blocked the exit points,” said Shrinarayan Singh, fire station officer, Phase 1.

Fire department officials used hydraulic ladders to break the windows on the second floor to rescue the five people from the building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“No one was injured in the process. The entire operation to bring the fire under control took around three hours,” fire officer Shrinarayan Singh said. “Investigations revealed that the fire was caused due to a short circuit on the false ceiling of the office”, he added.