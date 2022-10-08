Fire breaks out at Noida Sector 3 plastic factory, no one hurt

A fire broke out at a three-storey factory in Sector 3 on Friday afternoon. It spread so fast that 15 fire tenders were pressed to action, fire officials said.

The fire broke out around 3pm and rescue and relief measures were undertaken by the fire department immediately, officials added.

The chief fire officer (Gautam Budh Nagar), Arun Kumar Singh, said that they received information about the fire around 3pm after which fire tenders from Phase-1 fire station were rushed to the spot.

“There were around 20 workers at the factory when fire safety officers reached the spot and all of them were safely evacuated. The factory manufactures plastic trays that are used in modular kitchens,” said Singh.

The fire officer added that it took at least three hours to douse the fire. “The fire had engulfed all the three floors of the building. We suspect that there were tonnes of inflammable material inside the factory because of which the fire spread fast. Even after dousing the flames, a lot of smoke continued to engulf the entire building due to which fire fighters were not able to go inside,” added Singh.

RS Chhabi, joint commissioner of police (law and order), also reached the spot and carried out an evacuation drive in nearby factories.

“Workers from at least six nearby factories were asked to evacuate the area as the smoke had spread and could have caused breathing issues. The cause of the fire is being investigated,” Chhabi said.

Singh informed that no complaint has been received in the matter as yet.