Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Jewar; no casualties

Greater Noida: A fire erupted at a four-storey shopping complex in Jewar on Sunday morning, and six fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze, said fire officials, adding that it took more than two hours to control the fire but no casualties were reported in the incident.

There are multiple shops, including grocery and garment stores, as well as a gym, in the building. The fire erupted in the gym, which is located on both the first and second floors and soon engulfed both floors. (Video Grab/HT Photos)

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“On Sunday, around 6.30 am, we received information from locals that a fire broke out at a shopping complex in the Kasba area of Jewar, Greater Noida…The blaze is suspected to have erupted from an inverter installed in a gym on the second floor,” said Jitendra Kumar, fire officer, Ecotech 1

There are multiple shops, including grocery and garment stores, as well as a gym, in the building. The fire erupted in the gym, which is located on both the first and second floors and soon engulfed both floors. “Before the fire could spread to adjacent shops, it was controlled,” Kumar added.

Meanwhile, firefighters on Saturday managed to control a fire in Sector 59 after eight hours of effort around 12 midnight.

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{{^usCountry}} The fire had broken out around 4.30pm at a company involved in making automotive components. “We deployed 35 fire engines to extinguish the fire. But due to thinner and chemicals, the fire spread swiftly,” said Pradeep Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire had broken out around 4.30pm at a company involved in making automotive components. “We deployed 35 fire engines to extinguish the fire. But due to thinner and chemicals, the fire spread swiftly,” said Pradeep Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

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“Due to excessive heat, it was hard to douse the fire. Using technical firefighting equipment like a Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC), we assessed the heat and controlled it from spreading. The fire was contained on the ground floor,” he added.

As a precautionary measure, firefighters were also deployed at the company on Sunday and continued cooling the premises until early Sunday.