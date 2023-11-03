Fire breaks out in apartment of residential society in Ghaziabad

A fire erupted within an apartment of a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place in the Crossing Republik, a township situated on National Highway 24/9.

Fire erupted within an apartment complex situated in Ghaziabad on Friday.(PTI)

As seen in the PTI-shared video, the fire rapidly spread through the vicinity while the rescue team made efforts to bring it under control. It appeared to have extended to the balcony area.

Details about the specific floor where the fire originated and the exact cause of the fire remain unknown at this time, as further information about the incident is being awaited.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

