Fire erupts at private firm’s labour camp; no casualties

Greater Noida: A massive fire broke out at a labour camp of a private construction company in Badalpur, Greater Noida on Wednesday night following an LPG gas cylinder blast, fire officials said on Thursday, adding it took about an hour to douse the blaze but no casualties were reported.

Fire officials said that six fire tenders from surrounding fire stations, including Ghaziabad, were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. (HT Photos)

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According to the fire department’s preliminary investigation, a leakage in a small LPG cylinder is suspected to have triggered the fire. As there were multiple cylinders stored in adjacent makeshift camps, several of them reportedly exploded after catching fire, which intensified the blaze, causing panic in the area, said officials.

“Locals informed the fire control room at around 10.50pm that a fire had broken out in shanties in Kacheda village of Badalpur. When firefighters reached the spot, it emerged that it was a labour camp of a private construction company,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Fire officials said that six fire tenders from surrounding fire stations, including Ghaziabad, were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Just as the fire broke out, people inside the camp, however, managed to evacuate safely, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} Locals also gathered outside the site as fire services worked to control the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locals also gathered outside the site as fire services worked to control the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing massive flames and explosions caused by the cylinder blast, highlighting the intensity of the fire at the labour camp.

HT, however, could not independently verify its authenticity.