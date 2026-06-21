Fire on terrace of Dadri house, cops say stored items fuelled it

Greater Noida: A fire broke out on the terrace of a double-storey house in Dadri’s Adarsh Colony on saturday morning, police said, adding that there were no injuries or casualties. Fire officials said while the cause of the fire remains investigation, pieces of tent cloth kept on the terrace appeared to have fuelled the blaze.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained (HT)

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According to fire department officials, information about the fire was received at 7.23am, following which two fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire was brought under control after nearly one-and-a-half hours of firefighting efforts, officials said.

“The fire appeared to have started on the terrace of the building. Around four to five people were living in the house, all of them escaped safely,” said a fire department official.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary findings suggest that large quantities of tent material stored on the terrace as part of the family’s tent business helped the blaze spread rapidly.

“The fire started on the terrace, where large quantities of tent material had been stored. There was also a temporary tent-like structure covering the terrace, and a stove had been set up in the area. The family washes and stores tent fabric there as part of its business,” said the fire official.