Fire rips through Greater Noida paper mill, none hurt
noida news

Fire rips through Greater Noida paper mill, none hurt

Around a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze at the RS Paper mills in the Site 5 area of Kasna, an industrial hub, chief fire officer Arun Kumar Singh said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:25 PM IST
A fire ripped through a paper mill in Greater Noida's Khasna area on Saturday (File Photo / Representational Image)

A fire ripped through a paper mill in Greater Noida Saturday morning, gutting raw material in a large quantity although no individual was hurt in the blaze, officials said.

"Fire-fighting is underway. Around a dozen fire tenders are pressed into service to control the blaze at the R S Paper mills in the Site 5 area of Kasna, an industrial hub," Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said around 7.30 am.

Singh, who was leading the operations at the site, said no person was hurt in the blaze, which spread on the ground floor of the mill where the raw material was stored.

"A tin shade has fallen down, making fire-fighting a little challenging at the moment but efforts are on to control the blaze," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Topics
greater noida noida fire paper mill
