First edition of UP International Trade Show set to be inaugurated by President

Greater Noida is set to host the inaugural edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), with President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to inaugurate the event on Thursday, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Wednesday.

The five-day event will unfold at the India Expo Mart in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, and is jointly organized by the UP Government and India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML). (Representative Image)

In a pre-event briefing on Wednesday, Nand Gopal Nandi, the cabinet minister for industrial development and export promotion, announced that the CM has approved for this show to be held on the same dates every year.

“We’ve resolved to hold UPITS annually to bolster business activities within the state. Our ambitious goal is to propel Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy, and the UP International Trade Show 2023 represents a significant milestone in this journey,” the minister said.

He also said that an impressive count of 68,000 B2B buyers have registered for the show, expected to grace the event over its five-day duration.

“The investor-friendly policies and good governance initiatives have cultivated a conducive ecosystem for industrial development. The recent UP Global Investors Summit witnessed investment proposals exceeding ₹35 lakh crores. UPITS, now, serves as a unified platform for businesses across diverse sectors to converge and exhibit their offerings to national and international buyers,” he added.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, speaking on the anticipated event said the unique nature of UPITS as a “multi-sectoral show”, sets it apart from typical industry-focused exhibitions.

“Over 2000 exhibitors will showcase their products across a wide spectrum of sectors, including automobiles, handicrafts, healthcare, food processing, pharmaceuticals, dairy, electronics, and e-commerce. This diversity makes UPITS a one-of-a-kind multi-sectoral show, featuring 44 categories,” said Prasad.

Additionally, the event promises engaging sessions, including one featuring the renowned Mumbai Dabbawala service, officials said.

“State government departments and institutions, along with Mumbai Dabbawala, will conduct informative sessions on various business activities. Additionally, 108 new startups will participate in the show. Notably, a ‘mini Auto Expo’ will also take place, featuring 32 major automobile brands such as BMW, Mercedes, and Tata Motors,” said Rakesh Kumar, chairman of IEML.

Advisory for work-from-home (WFH)

Apart from the directions for schools and colleges to remain closed for physical classes during the first and second days of the UPITS, in anticipation of traffic congestion, an advisory has been issued for corporate offices to implement a work-from-home (WFH) policy during the event.

“Private corporate offices, especially those in the IT industry, are encouraged to adopt WFH during the event. Factory owners are also advised to stagger their workforce’s timings to avoid clashes with the show’s opening and closing hours,” said Manish Verma, District Magistrate.

DM added that this advisory, communicated verbally to offices, aims to ensure smooth traffic flow during UPITS, which promises to be a remarkable gathering of businesses, innovation, and commerce.

