Five Class 11 students booked for sexually assaulting classmate at Noida school

The Noida Police have booked five boys studying in Class 11 of a private school in Noida for allegedly sexually assaulting a classmate at the school premises on Friday, said officials.

According to the police, the 16-year-old girl’s parents submitted a complaint at the Sector 39 police station on Friday evening, regarding the incident which happened in the afternoon on the same day.

“In the complaint, it has been alleged that the girl had a tiff with a boy in her class while they were playing a game. Over this, the boy slapped her, and later, four of his friends also joined in to assault her. The girl also alleged that one of the five boys touched her inappropriately,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.

Following the incident, the matter was reported to the school authorities and management, following which the girl’s parents came to the school and submitted a complaint against the boys, all aged 16 years old, to the principal as well as the police.

“An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint, under charges of assault, sexual harassment, intentional insult, criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code against the five minor boys,” said Verma.

He added that the incident was captured in the CCTV cameras of the school.

“Allegations made against the students are being investigated by the police following which further legal action will be taken,” said the ACP.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, representatives of the school said, “The school is aware of the unfortunate incident on campus. The matter is being thoroughly investigated and addressed.”

