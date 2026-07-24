Five coaching centres sealed in Greater Noida over fire safety lapses

Five coaching institutes in Greater Noida were sealed on Thursday for failing to install mandatory fire safety equipment despite being given a two-week deadline to comply, officials said.

Officials said inspections of coaching institutes across Greater Noida will continue as part of a drive launched on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government to enforce fire safety norms. (HT Photo)

Officials said inspections of coaching institutes across Greater Noida will continue as part of a drive launched on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government to enforce fire safety norms.

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According to the Greater Noida authority, a joint team of the authority and the fire department inspected 13 coaching institutes in the Alpha Commercial Belt. Five institutes were found operating without the mandatory fire safety systems despite having been directed during an earlier inspection to comply within two weeks.

The inspection team comprised senior and assistant managers of the Greater Noida authority, fire safety officer Ajay Kumar and other officials.

Officials said fire safety installation work was underway at some institutes, with nearly 80-90% of the work already completed. “These institutes have been given an additional two to three days to complete the remaining work,” the authority said.

Coaching institutes inspected for the first time were directed to install the required fire safety equipment within the stipulated time frame, while several others were found compliant with the prescribed safety norms.

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{{^usCountry}} The inspection drive follows directions issued by the state government after a meeting chaired by the district magistrate to ensure fire safety compliance at coaching institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inspection drive follows directions issued by the state government after a meeting chaired by the district magistrate to ensure fire safety compliance at coaching institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

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Greater Noida authority additional chief executive officer Srilakshmi VS said strict action, including sealing of premises, would be taken against institutions violating the prescribed fire safety norms.

“All coaching institutes are advised to install the mandatory fire safety systems without delay,” she said.

Gautam Budh Nagar chief fire officer Pradeep Chaubey said the authorities in Noida and Greater Noida now have the power to seal institutes found violating fire safety norms.

“Our teams are coordinating with the authorities to inspect private coaching institutes. The drive will continue in Greater Noida,” he said.

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A fire department official said a similar inspection drive has also been proposed in Noida in coordination with the Noida authority, adding that a proposal will be sent to the authority shortly.