Five injured as truck hits cars at Yamuna Expressway toll plaza

Greater Noida: Five persons were injured on Sunday morning when a speeding truck hit a car, which was in the queue to pay toll at Jewar toll plaza, on the Yamuna Expressway, police said. The incident that took place around 6am led to a pile-up of six vehicles on the expressway, police said.

Yash Kapoor, a resident of Delhi, filed a complaint at Jewar police station. In the FIR, Kapoor said that he was going towards Agra from Noida. “A speeding truck hit my Maruti Suzuki WagonR. My car then hit a Renault Kwid, which then collided with a Honda City standing ahead. The Honda City then hit a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza,” he said.

Kapoor said that at the same time a Tata Nexon reached the spot and collided with the truck.

Pankaj Kumar Karn, who was in the Renault Kwid, said that he had spotted the truck a few kilometres before the toll plaza. “It appeared that the truck driver was drunk. I and my wife were going from Noida to my hometown Madhubani in Bihar. We reached the toll plaza and were in the queue when a WagonR came behind us. At the same time the speeding truck reached the toll plaza and hit the WagonR, which hit my car,” he said.

The five cars were badly damaged and five persons were injured in the accident, police said, adding that the truck driver fled the spot after the incident. The police brought all the damaged vehicles and the truck to the police station.

The traffic was affected on that lane for about one hour, police said.

Umesh Bahadur, station house officer, Jewar police station, said that a police team reached the spot and sent the victims to a private hospital from where they were discharged after first aid.

“We have registered a case against the unknown truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). We have launched a search to arrest him,” the SHO said.