Five men duped of ₹3.9 lakh in Noida over jobs in foreign

A gang operatingfroman office in Noida Sector 18 allegedly duped five men of ₹3.95 lakh on the pretext of ensuring providing them jobs abroad, police said on Tuesday, adding that a case of cheating has been registered at Sector 20 police station and a team formed to nab the suspects.

Police said the victim, Umesh Kumar Shah, is a resident of Nayagaon village in Bihar and a qualified electrician from Industrial Training Institute.

In his complaint to the police, Shah alleged that “around a year ago, when I was looking for an employment opportunity abroad, my maternal uncle Ram Babu informed me about a man in Faridabad, Haryana, who could help me to find such a job.”

In May 2024, Shah alleged he visited the man with his uncle and the man demanded ₹80,000 for arranging a job in Russia. “On July 20, 2024, I transferred the money in three transactions to a bank account provided by the man,” reads the FIR.

“For the past one year, the man kept on making excuses. When I demanded my money back, he asked me to visit their office in Noida Sector 18, for the remaining procedure,” the FIR said.

Police said, when Shah and his uncle finally visited the office, they were further asked to deposit ₹5,000 for a passport.

“Shah transferred ₹5,000 on September 2 and was told to revisit a few days later to collect the passport and visa,” said an official, requesting anonymity, adding that on September 13, the two found that office closed, making them realise they had been scammed.

In his police complaint, Shah said, “There were others who had fallen into a similar fraud. Sahir Hussain from Nepal lost ₹1.20 lakh, Rakim Alam from Muzaffarnagar ₹50,000, and Nasir Ahamad and Vasik Rehman from Bareilly ₹70,000 each.”

“Police have registered a case under sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act against two suspects at Sector 20 police station, and a team has been formed to nab the suspects,” said a senior police officer.