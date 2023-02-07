Five of family held for murder of 26-year-old man who went missing last June

Five members of a Ghaziabad family were arrested on Monday on charges of murdering a 26-year-old man, who went missing from Greater Noida West last June and whose skeletal remains were fished out of a pond in the area on January 26, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said investigations revealed that the man, Ranjeet Kumar, 26, who worked as a laundryman at a high-rise society in Greater Noida West, had gone to meet a woman friend at her home in Ghaziabad in June. There, her family allegedly choked him to death and then transported the body to Greater Noida West and dumped it in the pond in Chipyana village.

According to the police, the suspects were identified as Rambabu Dubey, his wife Beena, daughter Neha, son Shubham Kumar and brother-in-law Manish Kumar — all natives of Bihar and currently residing in Shahpur Bamheta area in Ghaziabad.

On November 24, 2022, Kumar’s brother Guddu, a resident of Bisrakh village in Greater Noida West, filed a missing person complaint at the Bisrakh police station, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guddu said, “My brother was missing since June but it was only in November that the police finally registered a man missing complaint. Initially, the police didn’t pay any head to my complaint and after I met the DCP in November, an FIR was registered.”

ADCP Pandey refuted the allegations and said, “As soon as the matter was brought to our cognizance, the FIR was registered.”

“Our investigation revealed Kumar was in a relationship with Neha Dubey, 23, for the past seven or eight years. Kumar often visited Neha at her home in Crossings Republik, Ghaziabad. Neha was living with her parents and brother and they were aware of the relationship,” said Pandey.

Guddu told police he suspected Neha’s family to be involved in his brother’s disappearance and shared contact numbers with the police, said Pandey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The family members were brought in for questioning and they told police that Kumar had shared inappropriate pictures of Neha with them and was blackmailing them to get Neha married to him,” said the ADCP.

The family then decided to murder Kumar and on June 13, and made Neha call him home.

“Neha’s family members and Kumar had dinner together as planned. Then, Rambabu and Manish caught hold of Kumar by his hands and legs while Shubham choked Kumar to death in front of Neha and her mother Beena,” said Anil Rajpoot, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

He said Shubham and Manish took Kumar’s body on a motorcycle and dumped it in the forest pond.

“Information about the body was received on January 26 after villagers came across the skeletal remains. These were recovered and sent for a postmortem examination. Guddu identified the body with the help of shoes,belt, key chain and clothes,” said Rajpoot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ADCP Pandey said after the murder, the family returned to their day-to-day life and made no attempts to flee.

“On Monday, the suspects were arrested from their residence in Ghaziabad. All of them have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989,” said Pandey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON