Five persons booked for unauthorised vaccination drive in Greater Noida high-rise

Greater Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police have registered a case against five persons for allegedly organising an unauthorised Covid-19 vaccination camp in a residential society in Greater Noida. District health department officials said that the organisers allegedly flouted rules as they got free vaccines from an urban primary health centre (UPHC) in Aligarh.

The FIR was registered on Sunday night at Beta 2 police station on a complaint filed by the district’s additional chief medical officer Dr Neeraj Tyagi, police said, adding that further investigations are on in the case.

GB Nagar chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that the vaccination drive, during which about 200 people got Covaxin jabs, was conducted in Jaypee Greens society on May 21 and 27.

“The organisers had not informed us about the vaccination drive. It is not clear who had organised the camp. When the vaccinated people downloaded their certificates from Co-WIN portal, they got to know that the vaccine was designated for Naurangabad UPHC in Aligarh. We formed a committee for investigation and found that prima facie the allegations were true. We have filed a police complaint against five persons in this regard,” he said.

In the police complaint, the additional CMO stated that 187 people were vaccinated at the unauthorised vaccination camp in the society in two days. “We visited the society for inspection on June 5 after we got the information about the anomalies. A resident of the society informed the health department team that five persons had organised the vaccination camp,” he said.

All these five persons have been named in the FIR for organising the unauthorised camp, police said.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the local residents had informed the health department about the irregularities. “The CMO formed a committee and investigated the matter. Following this, a case was registered on Sunday,” he said.

The case was registered against the five persons under sections 420 (cheating), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 3 of the Epidemic Act.

“Investigations are going on. We will take action against the people involved in this unauthorised vaccination drive,” Pandey said.