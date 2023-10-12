Five-day handicrafts fair starts in Greater Noida

The 56th edition of the five-day Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair (IHGF) started at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday with over 5,000 B2B [business to business] buyers from across the country and over 110 countries arriving to generate business for over 3,000 exhibitors, said event organisers

With sustainable products under focus, a stall showcasing straw baskets, table mats, penholders, and storage boxes crafted from moonj grass, found along riverbanks, drew eager buyers.

“We’ve enlisted skilled rural artisans to create these items from Moonj grass, an environmentally sustainable craft that avoids tree felling or grass cutting. I’ve received inquiries from the Kuwait and Belgium at the show, and buyers from these places were impressed by our work and were interested in sourcing beach hats and slippers,” said Sangeeta Sharma of Noida-based Artisan Handicraft Impex.

In October 2022, a global wholesale e-marketplace called Expo Bazaar, a subsidiary of India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, was launched by the organisers, through which Indian businesses can market their products to ready-to-buy, verified independent retailers and small businesses across the globe.

A year on, the venture has generated business of $3.5 million from North America as well as Europe, the organisers said on Thursday.

“At least 50 Indian handicrafts manufacturers are showcasing their products through Expo Bazaar in three US cities of Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago. There, warehouses have been set up wherein products from the local artisans listed on the portal are stored so that buyers can be provided with speedy delivery days instead of waiting for the product to be shipped from India,” Expo Bazaar’s senior vice-president Jitin Prashar said.

He said since its launch in October 2022, Indian manufacturers have generated businesses amounting to $2.5 million.

In Europe, Expo Bazaar has tied up with TICA Trends & Trade, a Netherlands-based B2B cash & carry facility.

“We launched in Europe in December 2022, and we have 18 Indian manufacturers listed. In the past 10 months, they have generated a business of $1 million,” said Prashar.

Martijn Cliteur, founder and partner, TICA Trends & Trade, said the platform helps buyers benefit as the supply chain is shortened.

“Through our facility, manufacturers listed with Expo Bazaar get access to over 50,000 registered buyers across Europe, while promoting India made products on a global scale. These products made by small and medium manufacturers are hit in the European market, like Jaipur’s jewellery or Jodhpur’s block-printing textiles. Indian furniture is also in high demand in European countries,” said Cliteur.

“We also offer advise to Indian manufacturers of handicrafts on how they improve on their merchandising to better suit the Dutch or European market. These suggestions are incorporated by the manufacturers which in turn helps increase sales,” said Rogier Uivel, CEO of TICA Trends & Trade.

He added that they plan to open such a facility in India soon, where European as well as Indian manufacturers can showcase their products for B2B buyers here.

