Noida man abducts neighbour’s 5-year-old son, attacks him with knife

A five-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and attacked with a sharp knife by a neighbour in Sector 112, leaving him with wounds on his neck, face, and legs. In the matter, police have registered a case of attempted murder and kidnapping and have begun an investigation.

The complainant, Ranjeet Verma, a resident of Sector 112 who works as a daily wager, said that Deepak Chaurasia, a neighbour, kidnapped his son on Monday morning, said police officers associated with the case.

“Chaurasia had a verbal spat with my wife at least seven-eight days ago, but we did not report it to the police then. On Monday, my eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son were playing outside the house around 10.30am when Chaurasia arrived on a motorcycle, pushed my daughter away and abducted my son,” Verma said in his complaint.

The complaint added, “At 11.30am, Chaurasia called my wife’s number and said our son was with him before hanging up. We called emergency number 112 at 12.30pm and reported the incident to the police. We received word from the police half an hour later that a five-year-old child had been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Bhangel, Noida for treatment. I rushed to the hospital and discovered it was my son.”

The complainant’s son suffered severe neck, face, and leg injuries. Investigators told Verma that the five-year-old was discovered injured near a cremation ground in Noida’s Bhuda village.

Based on Verma’s complaint, a first information report was filed against Chaurasia at Sector 113 police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Teams have been formed to apprehend the suspect while the child is safe. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the sequence of events. Some old animosity has surfaced between the two parties. All angles are being worked on thoroughly,” said Shakti Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police in Noida.

