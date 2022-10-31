Five-year-old sexually assaulted in Ghaziabad, suspect on the run

The Ghaziabad police have registered a case of sexual assault against a resident of Kanawani village in Indirapuram on Sunday, after a woman alleged that her five-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by their neighbour. According to the woman’s complaint, the alleged incident took place on Saturday.

Devpal Singh, the station house officer (SHO) at Indirapuram police station said that the incident was reported around 7.30pm on Saturday by the victim’s mother. She works as a helper at a private hospital in Ghaziabad.

“As per the mother’s complaint, the girl was playing with the suspect’s kids in their locality on Saturday evening around 6pm. The suspect, who was alone at his home, called the child inside and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The mother was not at home at the time of the incident and returned from work around 7pm when the minor girl narrated her entire ordeal,” said SHO Singh.

According to the police, the suspect has been identified as Ajay Kumar (28), who lives in the locality along with his wife and four children.

Police registered an FIR against the suspect under Section 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

“The suspect is on the run and two teams have been formed to nab him at the earliest. His mobile’s last location was traced near the Jaipuria mall in Indirapuram,” SHO Singh added.