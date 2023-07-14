9 Ghaziabad villages flooded after second breach in Yamuna embankment

At least nine villages in Ghaziabad were flooded following a second breach in the 18 km Alipur embankment spanning the Ghaziabad and Baghpat districts of Uttar Pradesh. About 10,000 people and 1000 hectares of agricultural land have been affected.

“The breach was about five metres and now it has expanded to about 22 metres. ...the UP [Uttar Pradesh] irrigation department, National Highways Authority of India, administrations of the two districts, and others are working to plug the breach. The water from the Yamuna has entered the villages and nine of them have been affected. Efforts are being made to evacuate people and transfer them to safer places,” said additional district magistrate Vivek Srivastava.

The first breach, which took place near Pychara village on Wednesday, was plugged with sandbags, boulders, and tin sheets as the Yamuna waters level crossed the danger level of 209 metres on Thursday and touched 212.1 metres. Officials said the level stood at 211.8 metres on Friday.

