Flower shows ring in spring in Noida

NOIDA: With the advent of spring, Noida residents are in for a visual treat as a number of flower shows are scheduled in the city. Apart from viewing the various kinds of flowers, residents can also buy plants and get all their gardening needs and supplies from these flower shows.

Noida, India- February 24, 2023: Visitors on the first day of Noida Flower show, at Ramlila Ground, Sector 21-A, in Noida, India, on Friday, February 24, 2023. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) To go with Snehil’s story

The Floriculture Society, Noida, along with the Noida authority is hosting a three-day flower show at the Ramleela ground in Sector 21. Inaugurated by the Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari on Friday evening, the event is open from 9am to 9pm with free entry.

Organisers said that this year’s theme is marigold flower and over 3,000 species of flowers are on display while several nursery stalls are selling plants, gardening accessories, tools, manure, pots, machinery and landscaping consultation. Various competitions have also been organised such as cut flower decoration, food and vegetable carving painting and bonsai display, along with talks on millets, composting, cultural shows and plays.

“This year’s flower show is back after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to see a high footfall this time. Even during the pandemic period, the floriculture society was having regular online sessions on various activities related to gardening,” said Manish Kumar, executive member, the Floriculture Society.

Among the displays, a large giraffe made of marigold and a peacock are a welcome sight. Additionally, focusing on India playing host to the G20 summit, a ‘garden of unity for G20’ has also been set up at the flower show, displaying flags of all participating nations.

Meanwhile, a five-day flower show at the Botanical Garden will also begin from February 28, displaying 41 varieties of flowers grown indigenously. It will be open to the public from 9am to 6pm and there will be no entry charges, officials said.

According to Sandeep Chauhan, scientist in-charge of the Botanical Garden, all flowers that will be on display have been grown within the premises.