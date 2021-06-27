Foreign national among three held for cloning ATM cards in Noida

Noida: A 45-year-old Bulgarian national was among three people arrested by the Noida police on Sunday for allegedly cloning ATM cards and withdrawing money.

The suspects were identified as Ruslen (the alleged mastermind who is from Bulgaria), and Ravikar and Komal from Bihar. Police said the three were living in a rented accommodation at a highrise in Sector 75. They were nabbed from Sector 18 following a tip-off from an informant.

According to police officials, Ruslen had come to India on May 10, 2019 on a tourist visa and was sent to Tihar jail within a couple of weeks allegedly in connection with a cyber crime. He allegedly met Ravi in jail who was lodged there in connection with a murder case. Ruslen was released on February 1, 2021 after which he had started living in Noida.

“He holds a diploma in electronics and is well-versed with cloning technology. He himself prepared the circuits and skimmers, parts for which were ordered from a spy goods website,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

Police said the group allegedly would install the skimmer devices and mini cameras at unmanned ATM kiosks across the National Capital Region. They would collect the data of users, clone their ATM cards and then withdraw money from their bank accounts.

“There are more people associated with the operation, including other foreign nationals, and we are working to trace them. The total amount skimmed by the suspects is being verified through bank account details, though it is suspected to be in lakhs,” said a senior police official, on condition of anonymity.

Police recovered 28 cloned cards along with laptops, phones, seven skimmer boards, a camera, card readers, a hard drive, several pen drives, multiple tools and other electronic gadgets. The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.