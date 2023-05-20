Forest department rescues jackal in Ghaziabad

The forest department officials on Thursday rescued a jackal from outside a house in Ghaziabad’s Ashok Nagar locality. The officials said they released the animal in the jungles of Chudiyala near Modinagar.

(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The officials said that the adult jackal was safely captured by a team after an hour-long effort.

“The animal was recovered from Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s green belt which is behind the house. A resident of the house spotted the animal, and a team of the divisional forest department was requisitioned. The animal was safely captured after over an hour,” said Manish Singh, divisional forest officer (DFO).

“The jackal is primarily a shy animal and wary of humans. It scavenges for food and sometimes may cause harm to infants and small children. Otherwise, it does not pose any serious threat,” the DFO said, adding that another call regarding a leopard sighting was reported from Chudiyala but its presence could not be established.

