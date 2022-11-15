Four arrested in three shoot-outs within six hours in Gautam Budh Nagar

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested four men in three shoot-outs in the district within six hours on Monday. Three of them suffered gunshot injuries and were hospitalised, police said.

According to police, all three shoot-outs took place during the intervening night of November 14 and 15. While two took place in Noida, one took place in Greater Noida.

In the first incident, a 26-year-old man from Ghaziabad was arrested after he was injured in crossfire with police in an area under the jurisdiction of the Sector 39 police station.

“The shoot-out took place around 9.30pm on Monday in Sector 98. Shahrukh is a wanted criminal active in the National Capital Region and has over three dozen cases of petty crime registered against him,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Noida 1).

In the second incident, police were looking for a phone snatcher after a resident of Sector 8 called and informed them that his phone was snatched around 12.15am on Tuesday in the Phase 1 area. ACP (Noida 2) Sushil Kumar said that the snatcher was riding a two-wheeler.

“This snatcher was first intercepted by a police party at a checking barrier. However, he fled from there and managed to escape from another police barrier nearby. But a police team chasing him intercepted him in Sector 15A. He lost balance and fell off the scooter and started running away. He also tried firing at the police team but got hit by a bullet in the leg when police fired back in retaliation,” the ACP said.

Officials identified the snatcher as Usman alias Ponta, 27, a resident of Delhi, who has around half a dozen criminal cases lodged against him. Police seized an illegal countrymade pistol along with some ammunition and his scooter from him.

In the third incident, two men were held after a gunfight in the Jarcha police station area. Additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that they were in a car when they were asked to stop at a police checkpoint. However, they sped away and were chased and surrounded by a police team.

“Police asked them to stop but they opened fire on them instead, prompting retaliatory action in which one of them got hurt,” Singh said.

The duo has been identified as Keshav Sharma alias Golu and Pawan Singh alias Chhotu, both in their 20s and natives of Greater Noida. Officials said that both have confessed to being involved in crimes in the past but their criminal history is being looked into. Police said they have seized illegal countrymade pistols and unused bullets from the duo and impounded the car.