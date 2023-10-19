Four booked in Noida, Gurugram for bursting crackers on road

In two separate incidents reported from Noida and Gurugram, four people have been booked for bursting crackers in the middle of busy roads. Action in both instances came after videos of the purported act were widely shared on social media on Wednesday and Thursday. No arrest has been made in either case, said police.

A screengrab of the video of the incident in Noida, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

In Noida, two people were booked on Wednesday for allegedly firing sparkle guns from the elevated road in Noida, police said on Thursday, adding that a fine of ₹27,500 has been imposed against the duo for violating the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police said a video of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

Sector 24, station house officer, Amit Kumar, said, “A 31-second video was widely shared on social media platforms on Wednesday and in it, two people were purportedly seen celebrating in the middle of the road. The video shows a woman using a sparkle gun while the man danced beside her after parking their vehicle on the elevated road.”

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police said based on the video, the duo was tracked down. “The car owner was identified as Ishtiyak Ahmad,30, a resident of Sector 20, who runs a hardware shop,” said SHO Kumar.

“A case under Section 151 (prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC was registered against Ahmad and his woman friend at the Sector 24 police station and their vehicle was seized,” said Kumar.

The incident in Gurugram took place on Golf Course Road, said police, adding that two persons were booked for allegedly bursting crackers from their moving SUV.

A Gurugram police officer said they launched a probe after receiving a 14-second video that was shared on social media platforms. Firecrackers were seen being set off by one of the occupants of the SUV, who was hanging out of the car, said police.The SUV appeared to be moving as part of a convoy of vehicles, they said.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video

Police said the video is not of Wednesday’s and appeared older, though the exact date is yet to be ascertained. The man driving the SUV has been identified as a resident of Malibu Town and he was returning with his friends after birthday celebrations, said police.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the registration number plate was removed from the vehicle so as to avoid identification. “Since the entire stretch is well equipped with CCTV cameras, we checked the footage a little further down the road and the vehicle was identified. We have not received any complaint regarding the incident but we took preventive action against the men, who risked theirs, as well as others lives,” he said.

Gurugram police on Thursday wrote to the regional transport authority (RTA) to share details of vehicles with the same colour and make to track the offenders.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (acting rashly or negligently) and 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station, said police adding they have formed teams to arrest the suspects.

