Four held after two separate encounters in Noida

Police on Wednesday arrested four persons following two separate encounters that took place under the Sector 39 police jurisdiction.

In the first encounter near Sector 42, two suspects were injured. According to police officials, they allegedly robbed an elderly couple of ₹30,000 after offering them a lift in their cab near Sector 37 to Etawa on Tuesday night. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.

“We intensified checking in the area. Around 3am on Wednesday, a cab was asked to stop near Sector 42 but the driver tried to flee after breaking through the police barricade. There were three men in the cab. Two of them were injured in the retaliatory firing after they fired at us. All the three were arrested,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

The injured were identified as Pankaj Mishra and Deshraj while the third was identified as Ramkishan Mishra, all natives of Delhi. The officials said that they have a criminal history of robberies in Noida, Ghaziabad and Lucknow.

Police said that the stolen money, two countrymade pistols and a WagonR car were recovered from them.

In another encounter on Wednesday afternoon, a 45-year-old man was apprehended. The suspect was identified as Sunil, a Rajasthan native currently living in Greater Noida’s Raipur village. Sunil was wanted for allegedly stabbing a police head constable on Tuesday during an anti-encroachment drive in Noida’s Sector 125.

The constable is still in the hospital, said the officials.

Police said that they had a tip-off about Sunil’s movement near Sector 94. When a police team reached there, he tried to flee and fired at the team chasing him. In the retaliatory firing, he was injured and then nabbed, police said, adding that a countrymade pistol was recovered from him. Later, his sister, who was also involved in the assault, was arrested, police said.