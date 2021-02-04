Home / Cities / Noida News / Four held for snatching mobile phones in Noida
noida news

Four held for snatching mobile phones in Noida

Noida: Noida Police on Thursday arrested four alleged mobile phone snatchers and recovered 29 phones from them
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:11 PM IST
HT Image

Noida:

Noida Police on Thursday arrested four alleged mobile phone snatchers and recovered 29 phones from them.

According to police, they were arrested from Noida sector 6 after a chase.

“They were involved in several phone snatching incidents in Delhi-NCR. The prime suspect, Monu Sharma, had been in jail for a year in Delhi for a similar offence. They live in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajesh S.

Police said that they sold the stolen phones in Delhi’ Gaffar market for 3,000-4,000 apiece. They recovered 10,000, a motorcycle, scooter, knife and countrymade pistol from the suspects.

Police personnel said that the suspects will be booked under the gangster act, and that they are investigating other members of the alleged gang.

In a separate case, four persons were arrested for theft in a factory manufacturing surgical instruments.

On January 29, 15 lakh had been stolen from the sector 80 company following which a case was registered at the Phase 2 police station. On Thursday, an employee of the said firm company and his accomplice was arrested.

“They don’t have a criminal history. We have recovered 12. 41 lakh from the suspects along with a countrymade pistol,” said DCP, zone 2, Harish Chander.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP