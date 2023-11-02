Four injured after lift falls at private hospital in Noida

Four people were injured when a lift malfunctioned and went into a free fall at a hospital in Noida’s Sector 110 on Thursday afternoon, police officers said, adding that the injuries were minor and the people are not in danger.

Police at the Yatharth Hospital on Thursday. (PTI)

According to Hirdesh Katheriya, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, the incident occurred at Yatharth Hospital at 3.30 pm after which a team from the Phase 2 police station arrived on the scene.

“Four staff members of the hospital were travelling in the service lift that moves only between the ground floor and lower basement (minus two-level). The people were travelling with dialysis equipment when the lift malfunctioned while descending to the lower basement. According to the initial inquiry, the lift went into a free fall from a height of eight feet. The hospital authorities were alerted immediately, and the passengers were rescued. They were admitted to the emergency ward for treatment, and we were informed as well,” said ADCP Katheriya.

The injured people were identified as Siddhanath Kumar, 23, a resident of Baraula village, Srishti Srivastava, 20, of Bhangel, Arjun Chandra, 22, of Salarpur village, and Sukhdev Singh, 28, of Sultanpur village in Noida.

According to hospital officials, all the injured staff members are out of danger.

“It was a minor incident where the lift fell from a small height. The staffers were immediately rescued and given treatment for injuries, and the local police post in charge was informed about the incident. The injured are being treated at the hospital and are out of danger,” said Sunil Balyan, medical superintendent of Yatharth Hospital.

According to the police, no complaint was received in the matter.

