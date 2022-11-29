Four men arrested for injuring cops, stealing fuel

Four men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly injuring three police officers who had caught them stealing fuel last week from a parked vehicle on the expressway in Greater Noida.

“We had set up check posts and activated our informers. The suspects are repeat offenders and are known to have committed fuel thefts. These men were caught in the wee hours of Tuesday,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, SHO of Dankaur police station.

The arrested suspects, Shaukin, Mushtaq alias Kunti, Nijakat and Rizwan, all residents of villages in Rabupura, are booked in several earlier cases of petty crimes such as theft and loot. Two others, Shakir, a resident of Atta Fatehpur village in Dankaur and Afzal, a resident of Masuri in Ghaziabad, are on the run.

The police have recovered a country-made pistol of .315 bore and one live bullet for the same weapon from the suspects.

On November 23, late at night, a police response vehicle (PRV) that was patrolling on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Kasna apprehended three men in an SUV, who were trying to steal fuel from a vehicle parked on the road. The suspects rammed their SUV into the PRV and then fled on foot from the spot.

