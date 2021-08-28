Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida News
noida news

Four persons arrested for murder in Greater Noida

Nearly three weeks after a 38-year-old man was killed in Dadri, police on Saturday arrested four more suspects in connection with the case
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Nearly three weeks after a 38-year-old man was killed in Dadri, police on Saturday arrested four more suspects in connection with the case.

According to police, the suspects had allegedly killed Amit Bhati over personal enmity in Chakresenpur village on August 11.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the Dadri police on Saturday received information about the movement of the four suspects near Ajayabpur village.

“A police team reached the spot and arrested the suspects. A countrymade gun, a pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from their possession,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Deepak, 30, Jitendra, 27, Patua alias Praduman, 25, all residents of Dabra village, and Vikalp, 28, a resident of Ladpura village in Greater Noida.

Police said that three other suspects – Anuj, 26, Gaje Lohar, 25, and Naresh, 28, – were arrested on August 15 in connection with the case.

According to police, Bhati was in his car when a group of criminals reached the spot near Eastern Peripheral Expressway in a Mahindra Scorpio and on two motorcycles and sprayed bullets at him.

Bhati’s cousin Manish Bhati had filed a complaint at Dadri police station and named eight persons in the murder case. An FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 147 (rioting), 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

Pradeep Tripathi, SHO of Dadri police station, said there was no specific reason for the murder. “The victim claimed he was superior in his area, while Anuj and his accomplices claimed they are superior. They were looking for each other for some time. Incidentally, the suspects spotted Bhati near the expressway and killed him,” Tripathi said.

The four suspects were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody, police said.

