Four persons booked for beating toll plaza staff

Greater Noida: Police have registered a case against four persons who allegedly vandalised a toll plaza and assaulted a toll collector on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dadri, early Tuesday morning.

Toll operator 25-year-old Sahil, who was injured in the incident, said four youths had reached the plaza in a car at 3 am. “They refused to pay the toll and demanded free entry. I did not lift the boom barrier and requested them to pay. They got off the vehicle and started beating me. They also vandalised the toll cabin,” he said.

The toll management soon informed the police and a team reached the spot from Dadri police station. However, the suspects had managed to flee. The incident was also captured in CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, SHO Dadri police station, said that the suspects’ car had been identified. “We scanned the CCTV camera footage and found the suspects were in a Hyundai Santro car which was registered in Haryana. We have registered a case against them under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of IPC. The police team has launched a search to arrest the suspects,” he said.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). When contacted, Mudit Grag, NHAI project director, said he was in a meeting and not available for a comment.