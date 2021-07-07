Four residential towers in Kaushambi face long power outages

Ghaziabad: The residents of four towers in Kaushambi faced long power outages due to some technical faults since Monday night and the snag, although partially rectified on Tuesday, continued till Wednesday evening. Officials of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) said that there was fault in one of the cables which led to short-circuit of another 18 major cables attached to the four towers.

The office bearers of the Kaushambi Apartment RWA (Karwa), the apex RWA body in Kaushambi, said that each of the residential towers has 80 families residing in flats. The affected towers are Shivalik, Kailash, Trishul and Kamadgiri.

“The residents are suffering since Monday night. The PVVNL officials started work for restoration, but the supply was partially restored till Wednesday evening. Two of the towers hired diesel generator sets, but services like lifts could not be restored,” said VK Mittal, president of Karwa.

Though the officials of the discom continued work, Mittal on Wednesday evening tweeted the issue to office of UP chief minister and state energy minister.

“No power for more than 40 hrs in 4 multistorey bldgs of Kaushambi Gzb. Pls take action,” Mittal said in a tweet.

Niranjan Kumar Singh, superintending engineer of PVVNL who arrived at the spot, said, “The power supply to three buildings was restored and work is on for restoration of supply to the fourth building. The cables going to towers were damaged and we are getting these repaired.”

Pankaj, chief engineer of PVVNL, said that the repair of cables going from transformers to the buildings is the responsibility of the local RWA or the developer, in case the building in not handed over. “The cables going from the transformers to the four buildings got damaged. Even though it is not in our jurisdiction, we are getting these repaired considering the summer situation and problems faced by the residents. Our engineers have been working round the clock to restore the supplies,” he added.

Over the “jurisdiction” issue of the cables, Karwa president Mittal said that before the electricity code came in 2018, the power department was getting the cables repaired in case of a fault. “They were doing the maintenance before 2018. When the electricity code came into effect, they entrusted the responsibility to the RWA/developer. But we were not informed about the change. They have informed us now after the current fault took place,” Mittal added.