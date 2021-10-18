Four robbers arrested after shootout in Greater Noida

Police on Sunday morning arrested four members of a “screwdriver” gang following a shootout in Greater Noida’s Sector Beta 2. Police said that the members of the interstate gang have several cases registered against them in Delhi, Mathura and Rajasthan.

According to police, the gang was infamous as “screwdriver” gang as its members would offer lift to people in a car and then attack the victims with screwdrivers and later rob them of their valuables.

The suspects were identified as Anand Verma, a native of Rewari in Haryana; Shiv Kumar Verma and Deepak Verma from Bulandshahr; and Bablu Verma from Dadri in Greater Noida. Police also recovered over ₹1 lakh in cash, 12 screwdrivers, one hammer, several ATM cards, four countrymade pistols, some live bullets and a Swift car from the possession of the suspects.

Police said that at least 26 cases of robbery, including 12 in Gautam Budh Nagar, are registered against the gang members in different states.

“Around 11am, during checking at Pari Chowk, police spotted a speeding car without a numberplate. When asked to stop, the car driver tried to flee towards Chuharpur underpass, but police cordoned off the area and surrounded the vehicle. Then the robbers opened fire at police, and in a retaliatory firing all four suspects sustained bullet injuries in their legs. We arrested them and took them to the hospital for treatment,” said Vishal Pandey, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

The officials said that they will book the suspects under the Gangsters Act.

Anil Kumar, station house officer, Beta 2 police station, said that the gang had been active in the city since February and would often target senior citizens.

“The gang members would offer lift and then injure them with a screwdriver and rob them. All four suspects are the members of screwdriver gang. We are looking into their criminal history. It has come to the fore that they had been jailed in the past,” the SHO said.