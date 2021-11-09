Four-day Chhath celebrations begin in Gautam Budh Nagar

The four-day-long Chhath Puja festival began on Monday with residents in Gautam Budh Nagar performing the first-day ritual of ‘Nahay Khay’ (bathe and eat).

Celebrated after Diwali, mostly by residents of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja involves “arghya” (offering) by fasting women to the sun god in knee-deep water.

While rituals are performed at home on the first two days of the festival, on the last two days of the festival, rituals have to be performed while standing in a water body.

“On the first day, fasting devotees bathe, wear clean clothes and prepare a prasad (a devotional offering typically consisting of food) for the sun god. On the second day, devotees begin a nirjala (waterless) fast which lasts for 36 hours. On the third day, the fast continues and the setting sun is offered arghya in a water body in the evening. The fast continues through the night and on the fourth and final day, an arghya is offered to the rising sun,” said Munna Sharma, national president of All India Pravasi Mahasabha in Sector 75.

The Noida Authority has identified nine spots across the city where artificial ponds have been created for devotees to perform the rituals.

“Nine artificial ponds or water pits have been created in sectors 25, 45, 62, 63A, 71, 116, 120, 110 and 135. Clean water will be provided by the authority in these ponds and officials will oversee other preparations as well,” said PK Kaushik, general manager, Noida Authority.

Alok Vatsa, president of Pravasi Mahasangh, which has been holding Chhath Puja celebrations in Noida for the last 15 years in Sector 25, said that like last time, no cultural events will be held this time either.

“This is the second time that Chhath Puja will be celebrated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Until 2019, the Chhath Puja celebrations in Sector 25 used to be one of the biggest in NCR, with lakhs of devotees in attendance and performances by Bhojpuri artistes. However, since last year, the celebrations have been reduced to just performing of the rituals and this year too, proper Covid-19 protocols will be followed,” said Vatsa, a resident of Sector 33.

In Greater Noida, the authority has created an artificial pond at the empty ground near Ek Murti intersection. Abhishek Kumar, president of Purvanchal Pravasi Ektamanch that holds Chhath Puja celebrations in Greater Noida West, said that residents have been advised to perform the rituals at home or in their respective high-rise apartments in order to maintain social distance.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Chhath Puja held at the artificial pond near Ek Murti chowk used to be celebrated by over 10,000 devotees. However, last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people were advised to perform the rituals at home and only about 2,000 people turned up at the pond. Only some devotees who are unable to see the sun from their high-rise society, come to the artificial pond created here,” said Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida West.

With increased pollution in the district, devotees are concerned whether they will be able to see the sun clearly.

“Haziness in the air has increased after the Diwali festival and many devotees are concerned whether they will be able to see the sun clearly on the morning of November 11 when we have to break our fast after performing the rituals. During previous years too, we have faced similar issues hence we are praying that the sun is visible clearly this year,” said Madhu Mala Singh, a resident of Golf City, Sector 75, Noida.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that authorities have been instructed to ensure proper Covid-19 protocols are followed.

“All authorities have been instructed to ensure proper Covid-19 protocols are followed at the artificial ponds created for Chhath Puja celebrations. We hope residents behave responsibly as well,” said Suhas.

