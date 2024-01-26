From being ‘bimaru’ state, UP now an investment destination, says Minister Brijesh Singh at Republic Day

From being called a “bimaru (sick)” state, Uttar Pradesh has transformed itself since 2017 under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said Uttar Pradesh public works department minister Brijesh Singh in Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday, at the Republic Day celebrations of the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate in Greater Noida. Uttar Pradesh public works department minister Brijesh Singh and Gautam Budh Nagar presents the commendation medals for meritorious service to police personnel on Republic Day celebrations, in Greater Noida, on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Singh, the minister in-charge of Gautam Budh Nagar district, listed the current state government’s achievements and said the image of UP Police has also transformed since 2017, after BJP under Adityanath came to power in the state.

Singh, who was the chief guest of the event, unfurled the tricolour and took the salute of the marching contingents. Addressing the crowd at the venue, he said, “Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was called a ”bimaru (sick)” state. People used to say that even the almighty cannot save this state. However, after March 18, 2017, under leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state was transformed and the image of UP Police also changed. Today, 25 crore residents of the state can sleep peacefully, knowing that law and order is maintained by the UP Police.”

He added that the police now work independently in the state. “The police do not work under any sort of political pressure and they are given independence to take decisions for the betterment of the people,” said the minister.

The day began with Republic Day parade in which different departments of the force, including the women safety wing, traffic department, NCC, bomb squad and special commando team took part.

Commissioner of police Laxmi Singh led the force in taking oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India.

“As we celebrate the 75th Republic Day, it is a matter of pride for each police officer to be serving the country and guarding the Indian Constitution which was adopted on this day in 1950,” she said.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh Police Director General’s awards were accorded to police personnel who displayed exceptional services. From Noida police commissionerate, 10 police officers were honoured with the DGP’s commendation disc for bravery, the police said.

The police commissioner presented the chief guest with a memento -- a framed and carved image of the recently consecrated Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Veterans celebrate

At the war memorial in Sector 29, ex-servicemen who reside in Noida celebrated Republic Day on Friday.

“The veterans unfurled and saluted the tricolour at the memorial,” said commander Narinder Mahajan (retd), a member of Noida Shaheed Smarak Sansthan (NSSS).

Families of martyrs, veterans and others paid homage to the martyrs in a wreath laying ceremony. Lt gen GL Bakshi, (retired), chairman of Sanstha, laid the first wreath at the cenotaph.