Furniture shop in Greater Noida gutted in fire, none hurt say police

The fire had spread rapidly as there was wood and other combustible material in the shop, said police
It took three fire tenders two hours to bring the fire under control. (Sourced)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A furniture shop at Site IV area in Greater Noida’s Sector Beta 2 was gutted in fire on Friday morning. Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector Beta 2 police station, said police team and firefighters reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

“The fire had spread rapidly as there was wood and other combustible material in the shop. Three fire tenders brought the fire under control in two hours,” said Kumar addinfg that primary investigation indicates that a short circuit led to the fire.

Meanwhile, in a second case, two people on their way to Palwal from Ghaziabad had a close shave when their car caught fire on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dadri on Friday evening. Pradeep Tripathi, SHO of Dadri police station, said, “On the way, their car got heated and caught fire. The two people evacuated the vehicle on time and escaped safely. A fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire,” he said.

