G Noida authority inks pact with HCL Foundation to make city garbage-free

The Greater Noida authority has entered into a three-year contract with HCL Foundation to keep the city free of garbage.

As a part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was signed in the presence of Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) NG Ravi Kumar and additional CEO Megha Roopam, the HCL Foundation will collaborate with the authority to work on waste management and also sensitise residents on the need to keep their surroundings clean.

A command-and-control centre will also be established under the drive, “My Clean City”. The move is aimed at transforming Greater Noida by the effective implementation of waste management, said officials.

NG Ravi Kumar said, “The authority has entered into an agreement with the HCL Foundation under which efforts will be taken up to make the city garbage free. The pact has been signed under the ‘My Clean City’ initiative for three years as a part of which the company will be providing training to sanitation workers for maintaining cleanliness in the city. Also, sensitising programmes will be conducted for creating awareness among the public.”

Authority officials said the awareness programmes will focus on various aspects such as segregation of wet and dry garbage, proper dumping of solid waste, processing of garbage, and spreading awareness with regards to spread of diseases due to improper disposal of garbage, among other things.

The CEO further said, “With the MoU signed, we hope and believe to have a much cleaner and greener Greater Noida within the next three years.”.

Project director, HCL Foundation, Alok Verma said, “Our teams will be conducting inspections in sectors and rural areas of Greater Noida to create awareness among people regarding cleanliness. Besides that, target has been set to select and develop one village in Greater Noida as a model village, with better sanitation, clean roads, and access to clean drinking water, among other facilities.”

Earlier, Noida authority had signed a pact with HCL Foundation for various developmental projects, focusing on “clean and green Noida”.