G Noida: Man who shot self after killing woman who refused sexual advances dies

A 25-year-old man who had allegedly killed a 23-year-old woman after she refused his advances, and then shot himself on a busy road in Greater Noida’s Dadri on Tuesday, died in a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The suspect -- identified as Bunty -- lived in Gautampuri colony, and the woman lived with her family in Railway Road colony -- both localities in Dadri.

The woman’s father, a complainant in the case, said that the victim and her younger sister on Tuesday had gone to buy some medicines from a nearby market. “When they were returning home, Bunty reached there on a motorcycle and intercepted them. He then got into an argument with my elder daughter over some issue. He suddenly took out a pistol and shot her dead. He then fired another shot and injured himself,” he said.

The complainant said his younger daughter raised an alarm and locals came to their rescue. A police team also reached the spot and took the injured victim and the suspect to a nearby hospital, where the woman was declared dead.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, had earlier said that the suspect and the victim were known to each other for some years. “They lived in the same colony till recently, and later they shifted to other places.”

Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer (SHO), Dadri police station, said, “Bunty was later admitted to the district hospital in Noida, and then referred to a hospital in Delhi, where he died on Wednesday night.”

“Primary investigation shows the woman had rejected his advances which led to the incident,” Tripathi had earlier said.

A case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) at the Dadri police station on Tuesday. “Since the victim and the suspect have died, the case will now be closed,” said Tripathi.

