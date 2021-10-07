G Noida: Three years on, damage to govt hospital’s basement goes unrepaired

The basement of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida has been facing infrastructure issues since 2019, said authorities on Thursday.

GIMS, one of the biggest medical institutes in western Uttar Pradesh, is spread over 15 acres in Kasna region. The hospital building’s basement is waterlogged and has been developing cracks since 2019. As a result, a major portion of the basement remains unused.

Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, said that the infrastructural flaws in the basement pose a huge risk to the five-storey building of the hospital where thousands of patients come everyday for treatment. He said he has been speaking to the authorities regarding the issue for the past few years and, last week, wrote to the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, requesting him to expedite a solution.

“Groundwater keeps flowing into the second level of the basement and the whole area becomes waterlogged. During monsoon, the situation worsens as humidity increases. This has led to seepage in the walls of the building. Some areas of the basement have also developed cracks,” said Dr Gupta.

He added that in his letter to the DM, he has explained that experts have termed the building unsafe.

In 2019, a team from IIT Roorkee inspected the building and in 2020, it submitted its report to Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and GIMS officials.

“The report said that the building is unsafe and suggested repair work worth ₹23 crore to fix the issues. The Public Works Department has been selected by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training in 2020 to ensure the repairs. In my letter to the DM, I requested him to write to the higher authorities to release funds so that the repair work can be initiated,” said Dr Gupta.

When chief secretary of UP Rajendra Kumar Tewari visited GIMS recently on September 3, the status was that GNIDA will provide the funds for repairs, said Dr Gupta.

“At the time we had discussed the matter with Mr Tewari and the GNIDA was ready to provide the funds. However, at GNIDA’s recent board meeting, the fund disbursal was not approved and it was decided that the directorate will provide them,” he said.

According to the GNIDA CEO, the funds are to be released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh.

“We had taken up the issue at the GNIDA board meeting, but it was found that since the institute is a state-level medical facility and not a city-level one, the directorate will have to release funds for its repairs,” said Narendra Bhooshan, GNIDA CEO.

Officials of the directorate could not be reached for comment.

Bhooshan added that the designer who was given the contract for designing GIMS building by the GNIDA was suspended and his payment forfeited after designing flaws were found in the building in 2019.

However, according to the consultant who designed the building, the designs were proof-checked by IIT Delhi’s team as well as GNIDA authority officials.

“After approval of the building design, GNIDA engineers supervised and executed the construction of the building via third-party contractors. Still, the designing consultant is being punished for the building flaws which is unfair,” said the consultant, who requested to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, Suhas LY, DM, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that he had written to the principal secretary of medical education regarding the matter earlier this year.

“This is a long-standing matter which has often been taken up with the medical education department of Uttar Pradesh government. Since a complete overhaul is required--which demands huge expenditure--the government needs to look into it. I have already written to the principal secretary of medical education regarding the issue earlier this year,” he said.