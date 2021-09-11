Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
G Noida: Woman files fake complaint of car robbery

A 25-year-old woman lodged a fake complaint of car loot, alleging that two people robbed her of car at gunpoint in Dadri on Saturday morning, which was later recovered from another society, said police
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida:
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 11:27 PM IST
A 25-year-old woman lodged a fake complaint of car loot, alleging that two people robbed her of car at gunpoint in Dadri on Saturday morning, which was later recovered from another society, said police.

The woman, identified as Sonu (single name), a resident of Amka Road in Dadri, works in a private company in Greater Noida. In her complaint registered with the police, Sonu alleged she left for work around 7:20am on Saturday. “I hardly travelled 100m in my car when two armed criminals forced me to stop the vehicle at gun point. They snatched my car and fled the spot,” she said.

Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer of Dadri police station, said a case was registered against unknown persons under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC. “We launched an investigation and recovered the car from another society. Preliminary investigation shows she lodged a fake complaint,” said Tripathi.

Police said they are trying to ascertain why the woman filed a fake complaint. “Prima facie investigation shows the car was financed. It appears the woman made up the story to evade car loan payment,” said Tripathi. Police are questioning the woman and also investigating the CCTV footage in the nearby areas to see whether someone else was also involved in her plan.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, also said the woman faked the loot case. “We are investigating the matter from all angles. We are not in a position to share more details right now, but we can confirm that this was not a loot case,” he said.

