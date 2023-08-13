Ruckus at screening of Gadar-2 in Noida hall: Projector breaks down

A ruckus broke out inside the theatre of Noida's Logix Mall on Sunday as the screen projector stopped working during the screening of Gadar 2 four times. Cops had to arrive at the theatre to control the situation before the projector started working. The PVR team confirmed that they will refund the complete amount to everyone and also apologised for the inconvenience.

Cops arrive at the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny Deol has once again made a strong impact on the box office with "Gadar 2," where he plays the lead role. According to Sacnilk.com, this action-packed film raked in a remarkable ₹43 crore at the domestic box office on its second day of release. Serving as a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," the movie has quickly become the second-best opener of 2023, just behind Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan."

During a recent film screening on Saturday, the Deol siblings made a notable appearance. The event saw the presence of Sunny Deol and his actor brother, Bobby Deol, engaging in warm embraces, as captured in various photographs. Esha Deol, their sister, was also in attendance to show her support for her brothers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the direction of Anil Sharma, "Gadar 2" also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in prominent roles. The film's outstanding performances, impactful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump scene have helped it continue the legacy of Tara Singh and Sakeena. The story unfolds against the backdrop of the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971, where Tara Singh ventures into Pakistan to rescue his son, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma), from the clutches of the Pakistani Army.

In 2001, director Anil Sharma helmed the romantic-action drama titled "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," which was set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film achieved remarkable success at the box office, solidifying its place in history. The movie featured the late Amrish Puri in a significant role. The narrative primarily centered around the character Tara Singh, portrayed by Sunny Deol, who depicted a Sikh truck driver hailing from Amritsar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON