Gang of seven busted; stolen clothes worth 22 lakh recovered

The police on Tuesday arrested seven people, including a security guard of a factory, for theft in Noida, Sector 63. The guard Chandra Mohan worked at the factory and allegedly leaked information to the gang about factories in the locality, where the suspects conducted thefts at night.The police recovered branded clothes worth ₹22 lakh from their possession.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police(DCP), Noida Zone-1, said that the local police received some complaints regarding thefts in the factories. The police teams were working on these cases for a few weeks.

The DCP said, on Tuesday, the police received information about the movement of the suspects on motorcycles in Sector 58. “The police stopped two people, who were travelling on two motorcycles, and found some stolen clothes from their possession,” he said.

During interrogation, the suspects, Subhash, 20, and Ankur, 21, revealed that they were members of a gang involved in stealing clothes and valuables from factories. The police then conducted a search at their hideouts and arrested five more suspects and recovered 110 packets of branded clothes worth ₹22 lakh.

The other suspects were identified as Ajay, 25, and Ankur, 23,both residents of Khoda in Ghaziabad; Chandra Mohan, 40, a resident of Nawada village in Sector 62; Sameer, 25, a resident of Chijarsi in Phase 3; and Danish, 23, a resident of Jalpura in Greater Noida West.

The police said that Sameer was the mastermind of this gang. The suspects had targeted a sealed factory in Noida Sector 63 a few months ago. “The GST department had sealed this garment factory one year ago over some issues. Since, there was no worker in the factory. The suspects used to enter the premises at night after jumping the wall and steal garments,” said Anil Kumar, SHO, Sector 58.

The security guard Mohan, who worked at a neighbouring factory, once objected to the suspects. “The suspects then befriended him and made him a gang member,” the SHO said.

The suspects used to steal branded clothes and then sold them to shopkeepers in different markets. A case was registered against them under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and Section 414 (assisting in the concealment of stolen property) of the IPC. Around 10 cases of thefts have already been registered against them in Sector 58 police station. All the seven suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.