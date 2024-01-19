Gangster’s brother shot dead in Sector 104 market by bike-borne assailants

A 32-year-old man, the brother of a jailed gangster in Delhi, was on Friday afternoon shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was exiting a gym in Noida’s upscale Sector 104 market, police said, adding that the killing is suspected to be a result of Delhi-based gang rivalry. The upscale Sector 10 market in Noida where the 30-year-old man was shot dead on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Suraj Maan, was a resident of Lotus Panache society in Sector 110 and worked as a crew member with Air India, Noida deputy commissioner of police Harish Chander said.

Police said his brother, Parvesh Maan, is a man with a crime history based in Delhi and is currently lodged in Mandoli Prison under charges of Gangster Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

“Maan is a native of Delhi’s Kheda Khurd village. His brother Sagar Maan alias Parvesh Maan, is currently lodged in Mandoli jail in Delhi and is a notorious shooter. Parvesh has 14 cases under charges of extortion, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and assault, among others, registered against him in Delhi. However, we have not found any antecedents of Suraj Maan so far, neither in Delhi nor Noida,” said a senior officer part of investigation, asking not to be named.

Parvesh Maan was earlier a member of Neeraj Bawana gang, but then he left it to form his own gang.

“Around 2.30pm, local police received information that a man has been shot dead in Sector 104 market in Noida. Immediately, a police team reached the spot and found the man hunched over in the driver’s seat of his red Swift car, his face and neck riddled with bullets. Police rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors,” said the DCP, adding that a team of forensic experts reached the spot and began probe while footage from nearby CCTV cameras were also scanned for leads.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and his family members have been alerted about his death.

During inquiry, it was found that Maan had exited the gym in Sector 104 market around 2pm and was sitting in his car when assailants on motorcycles pumped bullets into him, said the DCP.

Eyewitnesses from the spot said three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot the victim after breaking the glass window of the car.

“He was seated in the driver’s seat, having a banana when three men reached there on a motorcycle. One fired in the air and the other started firing bullets at the glass window of the car. They fired at least eight to ten rounds before fleeing the spot,” said Mustafa, who runs a small food eatery near the market.

Another eyewitness, who didn’t want to be named, said, “I had come to the market and was just a short distance away from that vehicle. Suddenly, I heard gunshots. The attackers were wearing helmets and must have been in their 20s. There was complete panic in the area.”

The police officer quoted above said Maan’s brother Parvesh was involved in the murder of another gang member from their village in Khedakhurd, Shahbad Diary, Delhi.

“As Parvesh was involved in that murder in 2019, and because he is currently lodged in jail, the murder of his brother could possibly be a revenge killing. It has been found during inquiry that Suraj relocated to Noida following that murder, seemingly to protect himself from the rival gang members,” the officer said.

DCP Chander added, “Four teams have been formed to investigate the case. The suspects will be nabbed soon.”