Home / Cities / Noida News / Gardener riding moped shot at in Noida
noida news

Gardener riding moped shot at in Noida

Noida: A 40-year-old gardener was allegedly shot at by two unidentified persons on Wednesday morning while he was on his way to work near the Sector 50 metro station
By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:24 AM IST
HT Image

Noida: A 40-year-old gardener was allegedly shot at by two unidentified persons on Wednesday morning while he was on his way to work near the Sector 50 metro station.

The victim was identified as Krishna Kumar, a resident of Hoshiyarpur village who works at a residential society in Sector 50, police said, adding that his condition is now stable.

According to police, he was on his moped when two unidentified persons on a Pulsar motorcycle fired at him.

“A call was made to the police helpline by a passerby. He was shot once in his back and was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is now stable. A case has been registered at Sector 49 police station for attempt to murder,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that prima facie the case appears to be that of a personal enmity and efforts are on to identify the assailants. Kumar has not shared any specific inputs with police, they said.

Police said that they are looking at the CCTV footage of the area and the case will be worked out soon.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two arrested for killing friend in Bisrakh

Greater Noida: 20 fall sick after consuming food made of kuttu flour

Noida: man’s body found stuffed in a suitcase in Sector 14A

Burglary reported in two units of police staff quarters in Noida

The incident, however, has rattled residents in the area. “The shooting took place in broad daylight in F block that has at least 12 high-rises. There were a few snatching incidents in the area some time back following which patrolling was ramped up, and there is a police post nearby. But the shooting incident is scary for the residents. Our area needs more CCTV cameras,” said Rajiva Singh, a resident of Sector 50.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP