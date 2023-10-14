Gas cylinder blast injures seven people in Noida

A gas cylinder explosion in Salarpur village in Noida’s Sector 102 left seven people, including an 11-year-old boy, injured on a Saturday morning, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday.

The accident transpired as Ranbir Kumar, a 24-year-old from Salarpur, was setting up his food cart to prepare samosas in a narrow street within the village, which houses a dozen residences. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to the police, they received information about the incident at Sector 39 police station around 11.30 am following which a team from the police station along with fire department officials rushed to the spot.

“The accident transpired as Ranbir Kumar, a 24-year-old from Salarpur, was setting up his food cart to prepare samosas in a narrow street within the village, which houses a dozen residences. Suddenly, the small gas cylinder he was using burst, causing injuries to seven people. They were identified as Malti Devi (50), Gudiya Verma (32), Vijay Kumar (32), Maya Kumari (25), Randhir Singh (24), Saroj Singh (22), and an 11-year-old child, all residents of Salarpur village,” said Rajneesh Verma, ACP -1 Noida.

The injured were initially taken to a private hospital for treatment and were subsequently referred to the burn unit of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“Among the injured, two suffered 40 percent burns, while the remaining patients were expected to be discharged on Saturday evening. Doctors have reported that all seven patients are currently in stable condition. As of now, no formal complaints have been filed regarding the incident,” the officer added.

