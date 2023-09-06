50 students of Gautam Buddha University to volunteer at MotoGP race

The organisers of the MotoGP event and Gautam Buddha University partnered on Tuesday to facilitate 50 students from the University to volunteer at the MotoGP race to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Jaypee Sports City from September 22 to 24, officials said.

Professor RK Sinha, vice-chancellor of Gautam Budh University informed that under the partnership, 50 students selected by the University will volunteer at the racing event.

Professor RK Sinha, vice-chancellor of Gautam Buddha University informed that under the partnership, 50 students selected by the University will volunteer at the racing event.

“Our association with this event means that 50 of our best selected students will get an opportunity to experience the race buildup and everything that makes a global race a success. This partnership will pave the way for all round development of the students of the university,” he said.

On the partnership with GBU, organisers of the event FairStreet Sports has proposed to launch a short term course on Motosports Management with emphasis on MotoGP, added officials. “With this, in the coming years, students will get exposure to an international sporting career and also generate economic activity in the region,” said an official of FairStreet Sports.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh was also present during the meeting between two sides, and said, “The event will boost economic and youth development in Jewar and the potential impact of this event will be towards empowering the people of this region and providing them access to opportunities”.

