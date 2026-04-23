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Gautam Budh Nagar: 8 gyms, pools shut over safety norms

The move is part of a district-wide drive launched to ensure that fitness centres and pools adhere to prescribed operational and safety standards, said officials

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:58 am IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: Eight gyms and swimming pools in Gautam Budh Nagar district have been ordered to close down their operations after being found violating mandatory safety norms, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the enforcement drive comes amid rising concerns over safety standards in fitness centres and recreational facilities, particularly with increased footfall during the summer season. (HT Archive)

“During inspections, eight locations were found lacking essential facilities as per norms. Notices have been issued to the operators, directing them to rectify the deficiencies. Until they submit a compliance report and respond to the notices, operations at these gyms and pools will remain suspended,” deputy collector Ved Prakash said in a statement.

The move is part of a district-wide drive launched to ensure that fitness centres and pools adhere to prescribed operational and safety standards, said officials.

According to the district sports department guidelines, swimming pool operators must comply with a detailed set of safety requirements, including certification under safety codes, installation of CCTV cameras, deployment of trained lifeguards, and availability of emergency equipment such as oxygen cylinders, stretchers and life jackets.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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