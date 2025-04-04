Gautam Budh Nagar admin forms high-level committee to strengthen fire safety

In a decisive move to bolster fire safety in industrial units, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has constituted a high-level committee to ensure compliance with fire safety norms, officials said on Thursday. The committee will conduct regular inspections, enforce strict regulations, and take legal action against violators to prevent industrial fires. On Tuesday, four people, including two women, jumped from the third and fourth floors of an eight-storey building in Noida’s Sector 18 to escape a fire caused by an air conditioner compressor blast. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The urgency to strengthen fire safety measures comes in the wake of recent fire incidents in Noida and Greater Noida. On Tuesday, four people, including two women, jumped from the third and fourth floors of an eight-storey building in Noida’s Sector 18 to escape a fire caused by an air conditioner compressor blast. More than 150 people were inside the building at the time of the incident.

“The committee has been tasked with identifying safety deficiencies in factories, issuing directives for compliance, and initiating legal proceedings under the Disaster Management Act, the Fire Safety Act, and the Factory Act,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

He added, “This proactive approach aims to prevent industrial disasters and safeguard workers and residents in the district’s industrial zones.”

As part of its intensified efforts, the district administration has already begun inspections across various industrial units. During a recent inspection at a factory in Surajpur, Greater Noida, officials identified several safety lapses. “Following the inspection, notices were issued to the factory management, directing them to rectify the deficiencies immediately. They have been warned that failure to comply with safety norms will result in strict legal action,” Chaubey added.

Officials have also urged factory owners and management teams to install fire-fighting equipment, conduct regular safety drills, and ensure workers are trained to handle emergencies. They emphasised that negligence will not be tolerated, and non-compliant units will face immediate action. “We are ensuring that all factories adhere to fire safety regulations to prevent any unfortunate incidents. The committee will regularly monitor compliance, and strict action will be taken against those failing to implement necessary measures,” said city magistrate Vivekanand Mishra.

The committee is chaired by Vivekanand Mishra, with deputy director (factories) BK Singh and chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey as co-chairpersons. Other key members include district disaster expert Omkar Chaturvedi and assistant director (factories) SK Singh. With more inspections scheduled in the coming weeks, the administration is focused on making the district’s industrial zones safer and more compliant with fire safety norms, officials said.

Earlier in March, a fire broke out at a women’s paying guest (PG) accommodation in Knowledge Park 2, Greater Noida, after an air conditioner compressor exploded on the second floor. The same month, a garment factory in Sector 63, Noida, also caught fire.

With industrial fire risks rising, authorities are intensifying safety enforcement to prevent further mishaps and protect workers and residents alike.