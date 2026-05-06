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Gautam Budh Nagar admin reviews measures for flood readiness

Past instances show that villages along the Yamuna floodplain - particularly in Jewar, Dankaur and Bisrakh - along with low-lying sectors such as 135 and 150, remain among the most vulnerable during flooding

Published on: May 06, 2026 06:02 am IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: With the monsoon approaching, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Tuesday reviewed flood preparedness across departments, asking officials to step up coordination and submit time-bound response plans for vulnerable areas.

“All departments must immediately prepare and submit detailed action plans outlining their response in case of a flood situation,” the DM said in a statement. (HT Archive)

During a district flood committee meeting, district magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam stressed on the need to align preparedness with the region’s geographical risks, particularly in areas along the Yamuna and other low-lying pockets. “All departments must immediately prepare and submit detailed action plans outlining their response in case of a flood situation,” the DM said in a statement.

After the irrigation department presented details of villages likely to be affected in the event of rising water levels in the Yamuna, departments were asked to synchronise their preparedness and ensure a coordinated response, officials said.

Past instances show that villages along the Yamuna floodplain - particularly in Jewar, Dankaur and Bisrakh - along with low-lying sectors such as 135 and 150, remain among the most vulnerable during flooding, they added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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