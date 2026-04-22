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Gautam Budh Nagar admin set to roll out health camps for workers

The move will strengthen last-mile healthcare delivery for the industrial workforce, which often struggles to access routine medical services due to shift schedules and mobility constraints

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:02 am IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar administration is preparing a micro-level rollout of health camps at industrial units, construction sites and worker housing clusters to improve access to medical services for labourers, officials said on Tuesday.

District magistrate Medha Roopam has directed authorities to prepare a micro plan to organise targeted health camps at workplaces and residential clusters, ensuring their timing aligns with workers’ schedules. (HT Archive)

The move will strengthen last-mile healthcare delivery for the industrial workforce, which often struggles to access routine medical services due to shift schedules and mobility constraints.

Chairing a meeting with health department officials and other stakeholders on Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam directed authorities to prepare a micro plan to organise targeted health camps at workplaces and residential clusters, ensuring their timing aligns with workers’ schedules.

“Workers should receive accessible and quality healthcare services at their convenience. All departments must work in coordination to ensure effective implementation. The proposed outreach model will go beyond routine check-ups,” Roopam said.

Officials have been instructed to ensure the presence of doctors, the availability of essential medicines, diagnostic facilities, and telemedicine support at the camps, which will also include first-aid services, blood donation drives, and disaster response awareness components.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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